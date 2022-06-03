Hometown Hustle
Hometown USA Community Park 531 E. Verona Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: 5K Twilight Run. This fun and exciting race takes you through the Verona and ends at the Hometown Days Festival. Participants receive a great T-shirt and a glow in the dark medal as well as a complimentary beverage in the music tent at the festival. This race is great for all ages! And a portion of the proceeds helps support the Verona Area High School Boys and Girls Cross Country Booster Clubs.
Info
Hometown USA Community Park 531 E. Verona Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Fundraisers
Recreation