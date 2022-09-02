media release: The Wisco Social Club hosts their first pet friendly “Outdoor Movie Night” taking place on the lawn at the Wisco Barbell Club on Friday, September 2nd. Screened will be Disney's 1993 hit movie “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey”.

This free event, sponsored by the Wisco Barbell Club, will be the first in a series of events taking place in East Madison throughout the year. Attendees are invited to bring their own blankets, picnic gear, and their beloved pups! Find parking in the back of the building and follow the signs to the lawn for a relaxing night out.

Lawn opens at 7:30PM; movie starts at 8:00PM, located at 539 Tasman St, Madison, WI 53714

Registration required at wiscosocial.club. Carry-in food and beverages are welcome

FREE EVENT

The Wisco Social Club offers free events, fitness opportunities, and social gatherings to anyone in the Madison area. Our mission is to make these events welcoming for all and to have a lasting positive impact on the Madison community.