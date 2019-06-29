press release: PRESERVE: HONEY FESTIVAL, JUNE 29

Yahara Bay Distillers will host a Honey Festival on Saturday June 29 from 11:00AM to 5:00PM as part of the larger Preserve Festival taking place over June and July benefiting FEED Kitchens.

An outdoor market will sell foods and products made from honey or inspired by the preservation of bees. Spirits made with honey will be sampled and on sale: Domeloz Honey Spirit, Honey Gin by Natural Spirits and Aronia Berry & Cherry Liqueur. The Wisconsin Honey Queen will make an appearance from 11:00AM to 3:00PM and will lead hands-on projects.