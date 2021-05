press release: Play as a bear trying to steal a bunch of honey at the annual Honeycon in this wacky and outrageous role-playing game! You and your fellow bears will work together to pull off the crime of a lifetime or sabotage each other in the process. This is a great introductory level RPG, so no experience is necessary. Register to receive the Zoom link. Questions or comments? Please contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.