ONLINE: The Honey Pies

× Expand The Honey Pies (left to right): Doug Brown, Jodi Jean Amble, Tom Waselchuk, Matt Rodgers.

press release: Enjoy a livestream performance by The Honey Pies this Friday October 8, at 7:00 pm. The livestream is called Acoustic Moose Sessions, and is an on-going project of the fine folks at Audio for the Arts, a recording studio of some renown here in Madison. Here is the Facebook link; please share the link with your friends!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/4888105807907548

During the performance you can send comments or questions for the band and, as we will not have a live studio audience, we would greatly welcome such input. If the comments are nice, or funny, we’ll try to reply in real time.