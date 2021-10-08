ONLINE: The Honey Pies

press release: Enjoy a livestream performance by The Honey Pies this Friday October 8, at 7:00 pm. The livestream is called Acoustic Moose Sessions, and is an on-going project of the fine folks at Audio for the Arts, a recording studio of some renown here in Madison. Here is the Facebook link; please share the link with your friends!

  https://www.facebook.com/events/4888105807907548 

During the performance you can send comments or questions for the band and, as we will not have a live studio audience, we would greatly welcome such input. If the comments are nice, or funny, we’ll try to reply in real time.

Info

Music
608-255-0511
Google Calendar - ONLINE: The Honey Pies - 2021-10-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: The Honey Pies - 2021-10-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: The Honey Pies - 2021-10-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: The Honey Pies - 2021-10-08 19:00:00 ical