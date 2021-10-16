× Expand Maureen McCarty The Honey Pies (left to right): Matt Rodgers, Jodi Jean Amble, Tom Waselchuk, Doug Brown.

media release: The Honey Pies’ last outdoor show for 2021 takes place at a new venue for the band, Bailey's Run Vineyard in New Glarus. Bring a chair and a jacket. The weather forecast is on the cool side, but sunny. The countryside will be in its full autumn glory, and we’ll do our best to provide a soundtrack for a beautiful fall day.