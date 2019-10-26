The Honey Pies
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Maureen McCarty
The Honey Pies (left to right): Matt Rodgers, Jodi Jean Amble, Tom Waselchuk, Doug Brown.
press release: Displaying a formidable range of musical backgrounds and notable depth of experience, The Honey Pies apply crystal vocal harmonies and virtuoso instrumental skills to the best of traditional, contemporary, and original Americana music.
Info
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music