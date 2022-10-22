× Expand Sharon Vanorny The Honey Pies

media release: $15 at the door RSVP encouraged: 406-570-2801.

Displaying a formidable range of musical backgrounds and notable depth of experience, The Honey Pies apply crystal vocal harmonies and virtuoso instrumental skills to the best of traditional, contemporary, and original Americana music.

Jodi Jean Amble made a major splash in the Chicago scene fronting her eponymous band—nominally jazz, but equally at home with pop, country, and more—and as a member of the highly eclectic ensemble Jenny Dragon. Tom Waselchuk leads the MAMA Award-winning Americana band The Dang-Its and has performed for more than twenty years in a free-swinging guitar duo with multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown. Doug has long been among the most in-demand freelance sidemen on the Madison music scene in a variety of genres, as well as being a band-leader, composer, and arranger. Matt Rodgers is among southern Wisconsin’s busiest bass players, equally at home in most any style of music.

If you've never seen The Honey Pies, or haven't in a while, treat yourself. Every time I hear Jodi sing, I pick myself back up from the floor and think, "Right. That's what the real thing sounds like." And this is the band she was born to sing with. Songs that remind you why music has always carried us from one generation to the next, in harmonies that will make you smile and say, "Yup. That's what I needed." Homegrown Americana, nurtured right here in the Driftless. So come one in, grab yourself a drink, and feed your soul. Michael Broh, Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret

406-570-2801; www.KatheineKramerProjects.com