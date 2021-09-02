The Honey Pies

press release: Thursdays, 6-9pm (gates open 5:30pm)

Make your table reservation now for Live @ Lake Vista, our new outdoor summer music series. Enjoy a beverage and great food from the comforts of your own table on our spectacular waterfront rooftop, while you’re entertained with performances by talented local and regional musicians.

Admission is free but table reservations are highly suggested with limited availability for walk-ins.

Tables will be comfortably spaced out over our waterfront William T. Evjue rooftop gardens.

No food or beverage may be brought in but will be available for purchase.

Event will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Reserve your table now:

Reservations are available subject to venue capacity and are issued on a first come first serve basis. There is a limit of (1) table reservation per patron, seating for up to (6) six people. Reservations not claimed by 6:15pm on the evening of the event will be distributed to walk-in patrons. Patrons with reservations will be notified via email if event is canceled and rescheduled. Monona Terrace adheres to Public Health Madison & Dane County guidelines and safety restrictions.