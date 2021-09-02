The Honey Pies

Lake Vista Cafe 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Thursdays, 6-9pm (gates open 5:30pm)

Make your table reservation now for Live @ Lake Vista, our new outdoor summer music series. Enjoy a beverage and great food from the comforts of your own table on our spectacular waterfront rooftop, while you’re entertained with performances by talented local and regional musicians.

  • Admission is free but table reservations are highly suggested with limited availability for walk-ins.
  • Tables will be comfortably spaced out over our waterfront William T. Evjue rooftop gardens.
  • No food or beverage may be brought in but will be available for purchase.
  • Event will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Reserve your table now:  

Reservations are available subject to venue capacity and are issued on a first come first serve basis. There is a limit of (1) table reservation per patron, seating for up to (6) six people. Reservations not claimed by 6:15pm on the evening of the event will be distributed to walk-in patrons. Patrons with reservations will be notified via email if event is canceled and rescheduled. Monona Terrace adheres to Public Health Madison & Dane County guidelines and safety restrictions.

