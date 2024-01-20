× Expand Sharon Vanorny The Honey Pies and instruments. The Honey Pies (from left): Doug Brown, Jodi Jean Amble, Tom Waselchuk, Matt Rodgers.

media release: The Honey Pies is an exciting collaboration of Madison-based music veterans. Jodi Jean Amble made a major splash in the Chicago scene fronting her eponymous band—nominally jazz, but equally at home with pop, country, and more—and as a member of the highly eclectic ensemble Jenny Dragon. Tom Waselchuk leads the MAMA Award-winning Americana band The Dang-Its and has performed for more than twenty years in a free-swinging guitar duo with multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown. Doug has long been among the most in-demand freelance sidemen on the Madison music scene in a variety of genres, as well as being a band-leader, composer, and arranger. Matt Rodgers is among southern Wisconsin’s busiest bass players, equally at home in most any style of music.

The Honey Pies combine an extensive range of musical backgrounds, a notable depth of experience, crystal vocal harmonies, and virtuoso instrumental skills to create their unique take on the best of traditional, contemporary, and original Americana music.

See the show at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac) in Leola Hall on Saturday, January 20th 2024 at 2pm.

Tickets are $15/adults and can be purchased online: www.RiverArtsInc.org/honey, in person at River Arts on Water (590 Water Street, Prairie du Sac), over the phone at 608-643-5215, or at the door the day of the show based on availability. This show is made possible by our sponsor, Culver’s.