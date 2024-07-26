× Expand Sharon Vanorny The Honey Pies in a clearing in the woods. The Honey Pies

media release: Summer Nights at Segoe concert, sponsored by the Midvale Heights Community Association. Free. The concerts are from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm. We arrange for food carts, to be available at the park, starting around 5:45 pm. If the weather does not cooperate, then the concerts are moved indoors, a little farther north on Segoe Road, to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S Segoe Road.Join us in July 2024, when the Summer Nights at Segoe concerts return!

The Honey Pies: Jodi Jean Amble, Tom Waselchuk, Matt Rodgers, & Doug Brown

If you've never seen The Honey Pies, or haven't in a while, treat yourself. Every time I hear Jodi sing, I pick myself back up from the floor and think, "Right. That's what the real thing sounds like." And this is the band she was born to sing with. Songs that remind you why music has always carried us from one generation to the next, in harmonies that will make you smile and say, "Yup. That's what I needed." Homegrown Americana, nurtured right here in the Driftless. So come on in, grab yourself a drink, and feed your soul.” Michael Broh, Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret

With a formidable range of musical backgrounds and notable depth of experience, The Honey Pies apply crystal vocal harmonies and virtuoso instrumental skills to the best of traditional, contemporary, and original Americana music.

Jodi Jean Amble made a major splash in the Chicago scene fronting her eponymous band—nominally jazz, but equally at home with pop, country, and more—and as a member of the highly eclectic ensemble Jenny Dragon. Tom Waselchuk leads the MAMA Award-winning Americana band The Dang-Its and has performed for more than twenty years in a free-swinging guitar duo with multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown. Doug has long been among the most in-demand freelance sidemen on the Madison music scene in a variety of genres, as well as being a band-leader, composer, and arranger. Matt Rodgers is among southern Wisconsin’s busiest bass players, equally at home in most any style of music.

“The four members of The Honey Pies are all terrific musicians in their own right, but together their musicality shoots to new heights. The sound is free-spirited but amazingly focused and precise. And what a range of styles! This is not your typical country-folk band!” — Nancy Cullen, Rural Musicians Forum, Touchstone Theatre

“The Honey Pies have already been dubbed a fan favorite by our patrons. Although their covers are beautifully performed, where they truly shine is with their original music. The musicians are some of Madison's finest and the stage banter is adorable. The Honey Pies can make an intimate concert space come alive or fill a large performing arts center with their non-stop energy.” — Lindsey Giese, River Arts Center, Prairie du Sac WI

Jodi Jean Amble – “Elegant, subtlety sexy and composed, Jodi sounds and looks great on stage and literally has the crowd howling from her first song on. Her voice is inviting and draws the audience to her.” Randy Freedman, Chicago Jazz Magazine

Tom Waselchuk — “I was blown away by his performance last night. I consider them among the best musicians we have had on our stage.” Marv Nielsen, Blackhawk Folk Society

Doug Brown — "Brown handles an acoustic guitar like a master. His jazzy style is characterized by amazing finger-picking skill." Folk & Acoustic Music Exchange