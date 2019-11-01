The Honey Pies
Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
×
Maureen McCarty
The Honey Pies (left to right): Matt Rodgers, Jodi Jean Amble, Tom Waselchuk, Doug Brown.
press release: $10 advance available at www.slowpokelounge.com, or call 608-588-0242. $12 at the door.
The performance space at Slowpoke will make for an amazing concert.Tell your friends and support this new establishment.They are on the way to becoming a formidable arts/entertainment hub in southwest Wisconsin.
Info
Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map
Music