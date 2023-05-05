Honeysmoke, The Publik

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$5.

media release: Show coming up at @rigbypub We are holding this to raise funds for our friend Cole’s top surgery. All door payments go to his GoFundMe! If you can’t make it, please consider contributing here https://gofund.me/c60796d6.

@thepublikband is a punk bank out of Chicago who is joining us for this event! Check ‘em out!

**we don’t know for sure if we’re upstairs or downstairs yet

Info

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Music
Google Calendar - Honeysmoke, The Publik - 2023-05-05 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Honeysmoke, The Publik - 2023-05-05 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Honeysmoke, The Publik - 2023-05-05 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Honeysmoke, The Publik - 2023-05-05 21:00:00 ical