ONLINE: Honor Her Wish

media release: Leaders from across politics, culture, and entertainment will headline a special virtual event on Monday, October 12, at 8 pm to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and legacy and demand the Senate honor her dying wish that her seat be filled after the inauguration next January.

The program will coincide with the first day of the planned confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg.

To participate in the event, guests must visit RBG.LIVE to RSVP in advance.

The event will feature remarks and performances by the following:

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Fair Fight Action Founder Stacey Abrams

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, Virginia Military Institute graduate

Chelsea Clinton

Shana Knizhnik, co-author of “The Notorious RBG”

Sam Bagenstos and Margo Schlanger, former clerks to Justice Ginsburg

Musician Jon Batiste

Musician Phoebe Bridgers

Actress Sophia Bush

Musician Kathleen Hanna

Musician Kesha

Musician Margo Price

Resistance Revival Chorus

Author Aminatou Sow

Artist Michael Stipe

Musician Hayley Williams

Artist/Designer/Activist Rosario Dawson

Feminist Activist/Writer Gloria Steinem

Director & Academy Award Winning Actress Regina King

Comedian/Activist/NYT Bestselling Author Chelsea Handler

The event will begin at 8:00PM ET.