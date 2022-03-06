Honoring Tony Terrell Robinson Jr.

media release: Please join us in celebrating Tony Terrell Robinson Jr's life and legacy. His murder has been a catalyst for meaningful necessary change in our community. From an audit of MPD, resulting in 177 recommended changes, including an Independent Police Monitor and a Police Civilian Oversight Board, to beautiful art, heartfelt music and poetry made in his honor. It's been seven long years fighting for justice and we are finally able to see a possibility for REAL JUSTICE. Come find out how we are changing history, doing something never done before in Dane County. We just got started.

WHAT'S HIS NAME?

TONY ROBINSON!!! ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽💙💙💙

2-5 PM *CELEBRATION* at Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center. The *celebration* at Wil-Mar will include poetry and music by RR Moore, Marcus Porter, Dude Da Def, Breyon 1ofmany, Lashay the Artist, Sunshine Raynebow and others, food and sign making.

5 PM MARCH from Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center

6:15 PM CANDLE LIGHT VIGIL and 6:38 PM MOMENT OF SILENCE at 1125 Williamson St

7 PM MURAL VISIT & Hot Drinks at Social Justice Center

7:30 OPEN MIC at Cafe Coda?

https://www.facebook.com/events/239305031740324/

inpursuitofjustice.net

Please join for updates: https://www.facebook.com/groups/inpursuitofjustice/