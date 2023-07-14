media release: These events are best suited for kids ages 3-10, and are free and open to the public, however registration is appreciated. Find out more about Hilldale Hijinks and register here.

Hoop Dance Class with Hoop Elation: This instructional program will begin with a performance by instructor, Danielle. Then it’s time to get hooping! Participants will learn beginner friendly hoop moves through the 10-Trick Game. Danielle will lead hoop based creative movement exploration exercises, partner/group activities, and games. All hoops are provided (recommended for ages 4+).