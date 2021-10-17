Hoop/Flow Jam

press release: These open practice jams (Sundays, from 6-7 pm) have no formal instruction, and are geared as a time to play, practice, and socialize with other hoopers and flow artists, and dance to the music. All ages, experience levels, and flow disciplines are welcome, and those under 15 must be accompanied by adults. There are a ton of hoops, and some juggling equipment, poi, many sets of silk fans, and a set of tech fans available for use if you don’t have your own. The Madison Circus Space features 40 foot ceilings and a sprung wood floor. There is a ton of space to move in. Please contact danielle@hoopelation.com with any questions.