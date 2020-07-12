Hoot & Hollers

Bailey's Run Vineyard, New Glarus N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

press release: HOOT and Hollers consists of Bob Hoot of Tent Show Troubadours and one or two guest players who join in live performance. Sets include Hoot’s original songs and select covers. The vibe is primarily country/rock/Americana in acoustic and semi-acoustic arrangements.

Info

Bailey's Run Vineyard, New Glarus N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
Music
608-496-1966
