Hoot & Hollers
Bailey's Run Vineyard, New Glarus N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
×
Bob Hoot of Hoot & Hollers.
press release: HOOT and Hollers consists of Bob Hoot of Tent Show Troubadours and one or two guest players who join in live performance. Sets include Hoot’s original songs and select covers. The vibe is primarily country/rock/Americana in acoustic and semi-acoustic arrangements.
Info
Bailey's Run Vineyard, New Glarus N8523 Klitzke Road, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574 View Map
Music