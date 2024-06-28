× Expand courtesy Bob Hoot Bob Hoot of HOOT and Hollers. Bob Hoot of HOOT and Hollers.

media release (from Bob Hoot's email newsletter):

I am pleased to announce the release of my first solo album on the heels of moving to the Ann Arbor, MI area. I call it a solo album because I am embarking on a new chapter in my musical career. In late January, I moved back to the state in which I grew up, and near the city where I went to college. But that is not to say that I made this album all by myself. Far from it. I had a lot of help. Tracks from Tent Show Troubadour band mates, HOOT & Hollers band mates, as well as musicians and vocalists from earlier iterations of the bands, a couple of Madison talents who were kind enough to join in this endeavor, and a Nashville cat from Madison you may recognize (see below).

And while my residence is now in Michigan, this album was recorded in Madison, mixed and mastered by Landon Arkens at Blast House Studios. Also, I will be back on occasion to play reunion shows with TST and H&H.

HOOT and Hollers (trio) will perform a Reunion Show at Cargo Coffee East on Friday, June 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m., and at The Mill Stage — Paoli on Sunday, June 30, 2-5 p.m.