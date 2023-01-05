Hoot & Hollers

× Expand courtesy Bob Hoot Bob Hoot of HOOT and Hollers with a vintage vehicle. Bob Hoot of HOOT and Hollers.

media release: HOOT and Hollers (a subset of Tent Show Troubadours) consists of Bob Hoot (guitar/vocals) and the Hollers will be Wendy Lynn Markus (violin/vocals) — TST alum on occasional loan from Sunspot, Doug McLeod (bass) — a regular in TST and H&H, and Ben Lokuta (percussion) — a TST alum on loan from The Cuz, and a recent graduate from Berklee College of Music.

HOOT and Hollers performs original songs from Tent Show Troubadours catalog and some of our favorite covers in electric and semi-acoustic arrangements. H&H will perform songs from TST's latest album release titled Heroes & Horse Thieves, including Cup of Joe, I Remember, Be My Buttercup, and Mama Loved to Party.