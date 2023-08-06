Hoot & Hollers

media release: HOOT and Hollers consists of Bob Hoot of Tent Show Troubadours and one to three guest players who join in live performance. Those guests may be Geri Hamilton (fiddle/vocals), John Hamilton (guitar/vocals), Doug McLeod (bass), Tom Ellis (drums) and/or Wendy Lynn Markus. Other guest players have been known to drop in on gigs. Sets include Hoot’s original songs and select covers. The vibe is primarily Alt. Country/Americana with arrangements in semi-acoustic and electric arrangements suited for two-to-four players. H&H was formed to play smaller venues.

HOOT and Hollers perform original music from a catalogue of more than 85 songs, most of which have been recorded by Tent Show Troubadours. These songs have been arranged for an acoustic (or semi-acoustic) duo or trio. These songs have roots in folk, rock and country. They are American originals in the singer/songwriter tradition.

HOOT and Hollers pepper performances in select covers — but always with their own twist. Don't take our word for it, come out to a show. We're pretty sure darn sure you'll be tapping your toes by the end of the night.