media release: Hoot'n Annie is a vocal centric string band based in Madison, Wisconsin. We love to play songs that are fun to sing in harmony backed by fiddle, banjo, ukulele bass, harmonica, cello and guitar.

https://hootnanniestringband.com

“Hoot‘n Annie” comes from the Scottish word ‘Hootenanny” meaning “celebration” and / or “party”, most closely associated with Hogmanay. With the Scots being one of the biggest groups of settlers in the Appalachian region of North America (bringing with them their whisky-making tradition and methods, leading to the area’s “moonshining” tradition) it is not surprising that hootenanny became an Appalachian colloquialism.