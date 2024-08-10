Hootie & the Blowfish, Collective Soul, Edwin McCain

media release: Iconic pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish return to the road in 2024, as the foursome sets out on the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour produced by Live Nation featuring special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

The group comprised of Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, who formed the band during their time as students together at the University of South Carolina, will visit 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada. This marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band whose chart-topping, GRAMMY-award winning career has featured more than 25 million albums sold, including their 2x Diamond-certified debut album Cracked Rear View – which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history – plus 17 Billboard-charting songs to date.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” reflects Bryan. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

The tour kicks off in Dallas, TX, on May 30, and includes a stop at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy on August 10, 2024.

In addition to playing limited engagements, including their annual Monday After the Masters charity event which raises funds to support educational programs and the South Carolina junior golf program, Hootie & the Blowfish most recently embarked on the sold-out Group Therapy Tour in 2019, with the Atlanta Journal Constitution praising the “well-produced nostalgic romp featuring a setlist stacked with singalongs, an effective stage show… and a band that sounds record perfect,” the Arizona Republic celebrating “the band’s tight harmonies and crunchy guitar solos, making it hard to believe they ever took a break,” the Dallas Observer remarking, “whatever the descriptive shorthand used — roots rock, alt-country, jangle-pop or country-rock — Hootie & the Blowfish’s material has aged extraordinarily well” and the Austin American-Statesman declaring, “Hootie & the Blowfish are getting the credit they always deserved.”

For more information, visit www.Hootie.com and follow on Facebook @hootieandtheblowfish, Instagram @hootieoffcial and Twitter/X @hootietweets.