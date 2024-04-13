$15 ($10 adv.).

media release: Horace Greene is an indie rock band from Wisconsin. The group is powered by childhood friends Anthony Oakley and Samuel Swetlik, with a vibrant cast of friends/musicians in rotation to bolster the lineup. The music of Horace Greene is mellow yet danceable, teasing elements of disco and psychedelia all while retaining its rock n roll spirit. At the heart of the sound, Oakley’s lyrics are soul-stirring and sincere, navigating themes of loneliness, love, and the human condition. Their latest release “The Diamond Engine,” is a full length album that showcases their colorful mix of influences and further pushes the boundaries of their 60’s-twinged style.