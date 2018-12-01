press release: Registration is now open for the 5th annual Horrible Holiday Sweater Shuffle which will take place on Saturday, December 1, to benefit Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC). Grab your friends, family and your favorite horrible holiday sweater and join the 5k run/walk “shuffle” kicking off at The Lone Girl Brewing Company. The route will take you through the streets of Waunakee on a fun-filled holiday-themed excursion. Enjoy a pre-shuffle kick off, candy stations along the route and a post-shuffle party including awards for the best Horrible Holiday Sweater. This family friendly event has something for ALL!

7:30 AM – Check in at the Lone Girl Brewing Company and have your photo taken on the “Jingle Carpet”

8:45 AM – Warm Up with Orange Shoe

9:00 AM – HHSS Start

10:00 AM – Awards for “Most Horrible” sweater. Post-shuffle party buffet and drink specials at The Lone Girl for purchase.

Register online by 11/16/18 and get $5 off your final registration fee by entering coupon code FUN5 at check out. Dollars raised will support WNC’s mission of helping neighbors in need by allowing them to shop at the WNC Store for necessities free of charge while also connecting them to area resources to overcome hardships.

$15 kids under 6; $20 youth 6-12; $25 for all 13 and up

The Horrible Holiday Sweater Shuffle is one of WNC’s three annual fundraisers. Other fundraisers are The Great Pumpkin Smash each October and “Big Waunabowskee” Bowlathon each April.

About Waunakee Neighborhood Connection

WNC relies on the support of the community to sustain its mission and partners with area businesses and organizations throughout the year. WNC is a 501(c)3 serving over 1,000 Waunakee area residents annually by providing individuals and families in need with everyday necessities such as clothing, diapers, toiletries, bedding, and even vehicles for transportation. WNC collaborates with over 70 area resources to assist and empower families with housing, health care, food, financial, educational, transportation, and employment needs. WNC has dozens of programs and services including “Fill the Bus” for school supplies, “Build a Bed” and “Christmas Meals.” WNC relies on volunteer support and has valuable opportunities for community members to give of their time and talent. Learn more by visiting https://www.waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.com or follow on social media.