Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Pokey LaFarge

media release: We are thrilled to announce a weekend of concerts we are dubbing “Camp Driftless”! Friday, August 5, will feature TRAMPLED BY TURTLES with CHARLIE PARR. Saturday August 6, features Wisconsin’s own Horseshoes and Hand Grenades along with special guest, Pokey LaFarge. Doors both nights are at 4 pm, with the shows at 6:45 pm.

An epic double header of live music inspired by our drive-in concert series from 2020 and 2021 that focused on individual shows with limited camping. These shows will offer General Admission camping for each night with a limited number of RV passes. A concert ticket for each night that you are camping is required, and you’ll want to snag your RV spot early, as they sell out quickly! Combination packages for both nights are available. No carry-ins are allowed in the Concert bowl. The campground and concert venue will have access to our festival style shakedown street which will feature local artists and their work along with several food vendors and the DMG BAR, located onsite along with our merchandise and general store with ATM.

We love our Driftless location and we invite you out for a weekend to enjoy everything this area has to offer. Whether you're looking for scenery and hiking trails, parks, biking, trout fishing, canoeing or tubing down a river, even cruising the local markets, the Driftless area has it all and we encourage you to stay onsite to experience our area and take in some great music in our favorite place on earth, Driftless Music Gardens. Tickets are limited - Capacity 1800.

DMG is honored to host one of our favorite bands, Trampled by Turtles. Trampled by Turtles are from Duluth, Minnesota, where frontman Dave Simonett initially formed the group as a side project in 2003. At the time, Simonett had lost most of his music gear, thanks to a group of enterprising car thieves who'd ransacked his vehicle while he played a show with his previous band. Left with nothing more than an acoustic guitar, he began piecing together a new band, this time taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk, and other genres that didn't rely on amplification. Simonett hadn't played any bluegrass music before, and he filled his lineup with other newcomers to the genre, including fiddler Ryan Young (who'd previously played drums in a speed metal act) and bassist Tim Saxhaug. Along with mandolinist Erik Berry and banjo player Dave Carroll, the group began carving out a fast, frenetic sound that owed as much to rock & roll as bluegrass.Trampled by Turtles released their first record, Songs from a Ghost Town, in 2004. In a genre steeped in tradition, the album stood out for its contemporary sound, essentially bridging the gap between the bandmates' background in rock music and their new acoustic leanings. Blue Sky and the Devil (2005) and Trouble (2007) explored a similar sound, but it wasn't until 2008 and the band's fourth release, Duluth, that Trampled by Turtles received recognition by the bluegrass community. Duluth peaked at number eight on the Billboard bluegrass chart and paved the way for a number of festival appearances. When Palomino arrived in 2010, it was met with an even greater response, debuting at the top of the bluegrass chart and remaining in the Top Ten for more than a year. Two years later, their crossover appeal landed them at number 32 on the Billboard 200 pop charts upon the release of their sixth album, Stars and Satellites. In addition to major bluegrass and folk festivals, they began showing up at Coachella, Bumbershoot, and Lollapalooza. The official concert album, Live at First Avenue, followed in 2013, recorded at Minnesota's most famous venue. A year later, the band returned with the darker-toned WildAnimals, which bettered its studio predecessor on the album charts, reaching number 29. Trampled released their latest album Life Is Good On The Open Road in 2018. So come check out Camp Driftless!