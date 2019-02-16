Horticultural Therapy

UW Moore Hall 1575 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: 9am-11am, Plant Sciences, 1575 Linden Drive Rm. 247

Mike has been an educator for UW-Extension since 2001. First serving as a county educator, he created gardening programs with the visually impaired, incarcerated and limited ability audiences. As the state director for the Master Gardener Program, he uses a horticultural therapy framework to train volunteers to have more meaningful programs for themselves and their target audiences. Mike has an AHTA certificate in horticultural therapy.

UW Moore Hall 1575 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
