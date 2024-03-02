Hospital Kits & Cards

media release: Join volunteer kids and families to create toiletry and coloring kits for kids at local hospitals. We will also be making cards for kids and babies receiving medical care. Please feel free to sign up to contribute supplies for the kits.

Sign up at https://www.chummy.org/hospitalkits2024 to receive more information.

This event is organized by Chummy, a nonprofit organization started by a local parent that provides volunteer opportunities for kids and families in Dane County and beyond. Check out more upcoming service projects here: https://www.chummy.org/projects.