ONLINE: Hospitality Industry Stirs After Year of COVID

media release: The hospitality industry was hit the hardest during the pandemic after forced shutdowns to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 resulted in a sharp economic downturn. Even after the economy reopened, Wisconsin’s favorite eateries and alehouses continue to struggle as they’re faced with local capacity regulations and as people wait to get their COVID-19 vaccine before going out.

After the anniversary of the state’s “Safer at Home” order, join WisBusiness.com March 25 for a virtual lunch hour event featuring three hospitality sector representatives -- Wisconsin Restaurant Association President and CEO Kristine Hillmer, Tavern League of Wisconsin President Chris Marsicano and Wisconsin Brewers Guild Executive Director Mark Garthwaite. The trio will discuss the state of the hospitality industry in Wisconsin and policies from a new administration that could make or break what the state’s wine-and-dine scene looks like coming out of a global pandemic.

The program is set to run via webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.

The event will begin with a moderated panel discussion and then shift to questions from the audience.

This event is sponsored by Madison Gas and Electric Company, University Research Park, Wisconsin Technology Council and The Phelps Hamus Group.