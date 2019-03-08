Hot Flash Dance Party

press release: We're excited to announce one of our new events starting up at Prism Dance Club in March...

🔥HOT FLASH 🔥 Every 2nd Friday 🔥

Featuring your favorite dance beats from the 70s, 80s & 90s

The name is a little tongue-in-cheek, but so is throwing an early dance party for those peeps who tend to poop out at parties. (Not to call you out, but you're probably old enough for this if you caught that 'I Love Lucy' reference.)

For those early to bed or early to rise, this event is perfect for you to hit up happy hour or grab some dinner, and then head over for the chance to 🎶shake your groove thing 🎶 from 8-10pm. 21+ NO COVER.