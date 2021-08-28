press release: The Hot Rods for Dryhootch Benefit will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 9:00am to 5:00pm at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, 2121 E. Springs Drive, Madison. Rain or Shine.

Car Show starts at 9:00am: classic cars, hot rods, vans, and motorcycles! $10 vehicle pre-registration at: theFOAT.com/528854 or $15 at the gate.

Bands start at 11:00am: Speakeasy, Sawyer's Dream and the Al Swanson Trio.

Bowling and Volleyball starts at 9:00am. Come out and support our veterans while having a great time with your family and friends! Playground available for the littles!

50/50 Raffles: Throughout the day!

Free admission, donations welcome! Family friendly event!

This year we are raising money for furnishings needed when Dryhootch moves into a new building being built by Dane County and the Gorman Company called, Valor on Washington. This facility will provide housing for our veterans and their families (September 2021). It will also provide space for a veteran-run Dryhootch coffeehouse that will be open to the public, with rooms for veteran peer mentoring and skills training, plus hands-on art and music therapy areas to help veterans transition back into civilian life.

The opportunities are many, but we need your help!

Hot Rods for Dryhootch is presented by One Accord for Veterans, Madison, WI. All proceeds from the benefit go to Dryhootch Madison to support local veterans. Dryhootch is a nationwide non-profit veteran-run organization providing a variety of support options for veterans.

Hot Rods for Dryhootch Facebook event page

Dryhootch web page: www.Dryhootch.org

One Accord for Veterans web page: www.bit.ly/1accord4vets

Helping veterans and their families who survived the war, survive the peace. Dryhootch.