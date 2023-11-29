Hotel Vignette, Cow Tools

media release: ALL AGES. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers (masks are optional only while performing).

DOORS 6:30 / SHOW 7:00 / DONE BY 9:30 / Tickets $10

Hotel Vignette offers a snapshot into the endless journeys the mind takes while we experience our daily lives. The synth driven musical project explores the juxtaposition of isolation and connectivity, anomie and affinity, and the conflicting nature of the human condition. While relying on pop sensibility, the live performances incorporate experimentation and sonic exploration into well-crafted songs. The creations come from the mind of multi-instrumentalist Nils Petersen who, while not being nomadic, splits their time between Tacoma, WA and Brooklyn, NY. The debut full length album, A Band In Everything, will be available in the fall of 2023.

https://open.spotify.com/track/3pWuEZaqx6aergfrtm71gD?si=04200489e2e04b8f

https://www.facebook.com/hotelvignette

https://www.instagram.com/hotel_vignette/

https://hotelvignette1.bandcamp.com/track/alienated-labor-of-love

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.