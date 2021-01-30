ONLINE: Hothouse Flowers

media release: TradFest @ Home – TradFest @ Home – our first events of 2021 will kick off at the end of January. Four fantastic streamed concerts from historic Dublin Castle are available to book now, and feature an eclectic and diverse line-up of artists and bands. Book your ticket (or tickets!) today and join us together again in music…

30 Jan — 8.00 PM Irish Time (GMT), 2 pm CST, however events are available to watch on demand for 3 days after the release time & date.

Known for their unique brand of rock that’s influenced by soul, gospel and traditional music, Hothouse Flowers’ shows last between two and three hours depending on the level of fever in the room. They call upon their grand repertoire to create a show that is unique to the time and place. No two shows are the same. Improvisation can come at any point and allow the men express their brightest and their darkest influences.