The Hounds, PTO, I.M.O.K.

media release: The Club is participating in this years’ Build Your Own Brat Fest! Brat Fest as we know it canceled, but that means that we get to host some of the party this year! On Saturday, May 29, we’ll have a full day of live music lined up, plus we’ll be grilling Johnsonville Brats and serving up fun tiki cocktails!

Music Schedule

12:00pm- Tiki Bar Opens

1:00pm- Grill Starts

3:00pm- I.M.O.K

4:15pm- PTO

6:00pm- The Hounds