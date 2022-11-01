media release: HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge to Host Virtual ‘House Party – Let’s Talk About the House’ to Support Millennial and Gen Z Pathways to Home Ownership

Event to Help and Dispel Common Myths in Homebuying, Amplify Federal Homebuying Programs

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 5:30 - 6:30 PM CST (Virtual, Free)

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge is throwing a house party! Join the Secretary and special guests for a lively discussion on pathways to homeownership and overcoming barriers like credit, student loan debt, and down payment savings.

Research shows that young adult homeownership has been in decline since the 1960s. The Urban Institute predicts that this pattern will continue for the next several decades, but the decline will be even more dramatic for African Americans. This virtual event is to help encourage young adults who wish to become homeowners but feel the barriers are too steep, especially in communities of color.

The house party will share information on available federal resources, bust common myths around home-buying, and break things down to help you on your homeownership journey. Secretary Fudge and the HUD hope you will leave the Party feeling encouraged and equipped to begin your home-buying journey.

Stream the event live at 5:30 PM CST on Facebook (@Marcia L. Fudge), Twitter (@SecFudge), or YouTube (@HUDchannel).