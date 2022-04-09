ONLINE: The Housing Mixtape: A Case Study of Redlining, Its Legacy and Contemporary Application in Madison

media release: Join us on Zoom on April 9 to welcome Justice Castaneda, executive director of Common Wealth Development, a long-standing community development organization in Madison. An educator and community development specialist by trade, Justice’s professional and academic work explores the intersections of housing policy, economic development and community violence, looking at the role these intersections play in educational & life outcomes for youth who have experienced traumatic events in early childhood and adolescence. His most recent research explores the relationship between land-use policies (including housing policy) and economic / educational outcomes for youth in Madison. He served on the Ad-Hoc committee on Educational Resource Officers for the Madison Metropolitan School District from 2017 – 2019, and was appointed to the Task Force on Government Structure for the City of Madison from 2018 – 2019.

Justice has a B.A.in planning from UC San Diego, a Master of Arts in Policy, Organization and Leadership Studies from the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University, and earned his Masters of City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he focused on housing policy, community & economic development before accepting a fellowship with the Center for Health and Communities at the University of California, San Francisco medical campus. A Madison, WI native, his career began in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he spent 8 years before being honorably discharged. Before returning to Madison, Justice worked nationally on housing and economic development initiatives for governments and philanthropic partners.

This program is one in a series of educational presentations and moderated discussions offered by The Racial Healing-Justice-Unity Bahá'í-inspired Series every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month at 4:30 PT/5:30 MT/6:30 CT/7:30 ET. From across the country, participants of varied backgrounds and traditions, join presenters from the arts, academia, community organizations and those with lived experience in a common quest to ascertain how to Forge A Path to Racial Justice.

