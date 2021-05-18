ONLINE: How Asians Have Fought for Better Representation

× Expand UW-Madison Department of Communication Arts Lori Kido Lopez is director of the Asian American Studies Program at UW-Madison.

media release: This talk explains the long history of how Asian Americans have protested racist imagery and fought for inclusion in movies, television, advertising, and other forms of entertainment media. Lori Kido Lopez is an associate professor of media and cultural studies in the Department of Communication Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also director of the Asian American Studies Program. Dr. Lopez is the author of Asian American Media Activism: Fighting for Cultural Citizenship and Micro Media Industries: Hmong American Media Innovation in the Diaspora, editor of Race and Media: Critical Approaches, and co-editor of the Routledge Companion to Asian American Media. Her work examines race and ethnicity in the media through a cultural studies lens, deploying ethnography and interviews to examine the way that Asian Americans and other minority groups use media in the fight for social justice.

To register, email Gary at gflesher@cityofmadison.com or call 608-266-6581.