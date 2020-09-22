ONLINE: How Can We Ensure a Safe, Fair, and Accessible November Election?

media release: Retired WPR talk show host and League of Women Voters of Wisconsin board member Joy Cardin will lead a Q&A about election and voting issues with Barry Burden, Director of the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison, and Eileen Newcomer, Voter Education Manager for the LWVWI, as well as representatives from community groups working on get out the vote (GOTV) efforts.

Earnestine Moss, NAACP Dane County

Siti Hydara, WISPIRG Students New Voters Project

Bianca Tomasini, Madison Chapter of Voces de la Frontera

Register online here. You will be sent the Zoom code prior to the event.