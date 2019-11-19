press release: Crossroads of Ideas: How can we move forward on Wisconsin transportation?

Crossroads is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

Hear from UW-Madison experts and transportation officials as they share how they prepare for future challenges and work together to find sustainable, long-term solutions to the issues facing Wisconsin.

http://discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads