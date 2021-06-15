ONLINE: How Immigration Policy Affects Wisconsin

press release: “From dairy to tech: How smarter immigration policy can help the Midwest workforce” is the topic of a noon, June 15 webinar produced by WisBusiness.com in cooperation with the Wisconsin Technology Council.

Four speakers will talk about the prospects for immigration reform under the Biden administration and within Congress, and how bipartisan changes might help solve workforce problems in some of Wisconsin’s largest economic sectors.

Participants are Reid Ribble, a former Republican member of Congress from northeast Wisconsin and chief executive officer for the National Roofing Contractors Association; Ankit Agarwal, president andCEO of Imbed Biosciences Inc. in Madison; Jay Heeg, of Heeg Brothers Dairy in Colby and a former president of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin; and Kelly Fortier, an attorney with the Michael Best law firm. Tom Still, president of the Tech Council, will moderate.

“In a state where many emerging companies are led by immigrants, where about half of all dairy workers are foreign-born, and all sectors of the economy are experiencing workforce shortages, it makes sense to talk about a pathway to possible reform,” Still said.

The event will begin with a moderated panel discussion and then shift to questions from the audience. Register here; you will be sent a link to access the webinar on the morning of the event.

Sponsors are Michael Best Strategies and the Wisconsin District Export Council. More programming will be announced throughout the year.

The Tech Council works with WisBusiness.com on other projects, such as “WisBusiness.com: The Show.” To subscribe to WisBusiness, visit https://www.wisbusiness.com/subscribe/ To join the Tech Council, go to www.wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.