How Jehovah's Witnesses Became "Extremists": The Strange State of Religious Freedom in Russia

press release: 4:00 pm, (refreshments served beginning at 3:45), 206 Ingraham Hall

Emily Baran, Associate Professor, Department of History, Middle Tennessee State University This talk will reconstruct the history of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Russian soil and what led to the April 2017 Russian Supreme Court decision declaring them to be "extremists." In doing so, Baran will consider the implications of the subsequent ban for the state of religious freedom in Russia today.