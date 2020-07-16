ONLINE: How Math Corrodes Democracy (But Might Still Save It)

Sign-up Required - Click Here to Register Online!

press release: In most US states, Wisconsin included, legislators draw the boundaries of the districts they are elected from, and thus retain a great deal of personal influence in the outcome of elections. The practice of drawing district lines with the goal of benefiting one political party over the others is called gerrymandering. Learn how computational and political developments have made this a bigger problem than ever before, and how new developments in math are helping fix it. *Please register to receive the Zoom link via e-mail before the event*

Jordan Ellenberg is a number theorist whose popular articles about mathematics have appeared in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Wired, and Slate.