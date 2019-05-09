How One Attitude, One Action and One Person Can Change the World

press release: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 2:30 – 5:00 pm, Fluno Center Auditorium, 601 University Ave.

Presented by John O’Leary, #1 National Bestselling Author and Speaker.

Expected to die, John O’Leary now teaches others how to truly live.

John was a curious nine-year-old boy. Playing with fire and gasoline, he created a massive explosion in his garage and was burned on 100% of his body. Given less than 1% chance of survival, John is proof of the power of the human spirit.

Surprisingly, this “survivor” story isn’t focused on John – rather, it is a celebration of heroes who intimately served him and his family. From a dedicated Hall of Fame sports announcer to a visionary burn nurse (and countless others), every individual involved in this 1987 fire teaches us this truth: one person can make a profound difference in the lives of others.

With emotional storytelling and unexpected humor, John reminds audiences of the significance of daily attitudes, the power of gratitude, and the impact of serving others with courage. He reawakens audiences to realize the gift of today and the possibility of tomorrow.

Who Should Attend: Anyone who is seeking inspiration and motivation to live their best life personally and professionally. The program may be especially impactful for those who are in a service profession or have regular interaction with patients, clients, customers, students, community members, employees, etc.

Be Inspired to:

Live a more focused and happy life

Increase your creativity and productivity

Dramatically improve your relationships and impact on the world

Advance Registration Required