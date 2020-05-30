How the Glaciers Moved

press release: Hike into history as we explore Wisconsin’s Ice Age geology and glacier movements. Led by David Lonsdorf.

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant.

Prairie Moraine County Park, 1970 County Rd PB, Verona, WI 53593