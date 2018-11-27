How the Thyroid Gland Works

press release: Are you fatigued, constipated, and have brain fog and wonder if it's your thyroid hormone levels? Come learn about how thyroid hormones, essential to every cell in the body, are produced, and how auto-immunity, stress and inflammation interfere.

Katy Wallace, Traditional Naturopath of Human Nature, will present the roles of minerals and diet in supporting the thyroid gland. Registration begins November 13. Register at the library, online or call 246-4547.