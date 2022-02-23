ONLINE: How to Avoid Senior Scams

media release: Did you know that 20% of seniors, age 65+, have been a victim of fraud? Every day, scams become more sophisticated with twists and turns to fool victims out of hundreds, sometimes even thousands, of dollars. In addition, the ongoing news and developments from the Covid-19 pandemic continue to provide scammers with opportunities. Join us Wednesday, February 23, at 1pm, and learn from Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin, about the common scams targeting seniors, how to spot the scams and what to do if you or a loved one becomes a victim.

This event will be hosted virtually through Zoom. The link to this program will be sent to you by email when you sign up.