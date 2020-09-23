ONLINE: How to Beat an Election-Related Power Grab by Donald Trump

media release: A two-session national workshop led by George Lakey, with Zein Nakhoda

Part 1 of 2: Wednesday, September 23, 4:30pm PT / 6:30pm CT / 7:30pm ET

Part 2 of 2: Wednesday, September 30, 4:30pm PT / 6:30pm CT / 7:30pm ET

or

Part 1 of 2: Thursday, October 1, 4:30pm PT / 6:30pm CT / 7:30pm ET

Part 2 of 2: Tuesday, October 6, 4:30pm PT / 6:30pm CT / 7:30pm ET

Each workshop has two sessions; each session is two hours, attendance at both sessions is required. Workshops will be held in the Zoom platform.

There’s a chance that a desperate Trump will respond to a narrow victory by Biden by declaring the election fraudulent, urging his base to support his continued Presidency. This training will share the most important things to know and practice in order to be ready for that possibility. This workshop is non-partisan and does not endorse any candidates for election.

Workshop spaces are limited. Complete the application here and you'll be notified closer to the training if a spot is available.

Facilitators:

George Lakey has led over 1,500 workshops on five continents. He co-founded and led Training for Change before becoming the Eugene M. Lang Professor for Issues in Social Change at Swarthmore College; previously he’d taught at Penn and the Martin Luther King School of Social Change. His first arrest was in a civil rights sit-in and he was arrested in January at the Capitol for demanding urgent action on the climate crisis. He’s published ten books on change, including How We Win: A Guide to Nonviolent Direct Action Campaigning (Melville House, 2018).

Zein Nakhoda (he/him) is a Core Trainer and Director at Training for Change. He’s supported organizing and capacity-building for climate, economic, and racial justice for 10 years. He's trained hundreds of organizers and activists across the country, including around direct action, popular education methods, and organizing skills. He's a South Asian, cis-man, who also makes film and community media.