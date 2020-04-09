How to Become a Master at Studying

press release: Have you ever wondered about the strategies students (and adults) need in order to most effectively learn new information? This free presentation, led by Galin Education's Director of Academic Consulting Scott Lutostanski, will focus on the 6 methods students can use to maximize their learning.

Thursday, April 9, 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM, Kromrey Middle School, 7009 Donna Drive, Middleton, WI 53562

Thursday, April 16, 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM, Waunakee Public Library, 201 North Madison Street, Waunakee, WI 53597

Thursday, April 30, 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM, Glacier Creek Middle School, 2800 Military Road, Cross Plains, WI 53528