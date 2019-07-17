press release: A Teach-in by Families for Justice on How to Discuss with Kids What's Happening in the Border Concentration Camps

Please attend this teach-in for kids and their grown-ups.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation,2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, behind East High School

The Human Rights abuses happening at the US border are beyond horrific and unconscionable. It can be overwhelming for adults to comprehend, let alone for children! However, it is necessary for us all to bear witness and act in the name of justice. It can feel more possible if we do it in community.

We will have age appropriate dialogue with our children about the concentration camps, why they are there and what we can do to help defend the rights and humanity of immigrants and asylum seekers. As a part of this teach-in, we'll also brainstorm family-friendly fundraising efforts.

