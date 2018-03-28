RSVP for How to Grow Beautiful African Violets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Alice Peterson of the Sundowners African Violet Club will discuss and show you how to grow beautiful African violets. Included in her presentation is how to start an African violet from a leaf, dividing and transplanting, types of soils and fertilizers, how to water, light conditions needed, how to rejuvenate violets when they grow long "necks," and much more to help you be successful. Each paid participant will receive one African violet starter leaf with instructions to take home.

Wednesday, April 4, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: March 28

Cost: $18/$14 member | Course Number: 10-28

